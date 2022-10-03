Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 117.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,877,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares in the company, valued at $28,196,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BX opened at $83.70 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.66 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

