Blind Boxes (BLES) 24 Hour Volume Tops $25,867.00

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Blind Boxes has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Blind Boxes has a market capitalization of $582,200.00 and $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blind Boxes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Blind Boxes

Blind Boxes’ genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io.

Buying and Selling Blind Boxes

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes is a gamified curation platform and launchpad for NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The mission of Blind Boxes is to enable creators and brands to diversify their revenue streams, increase the liquidity of their creative assets, and become leaders in decentralized global economies while engaging fans and buyers to discover and collect rare, limited edition NFTs. Via the Blind Boxes Marketplace, buyers get to experience the thrill of time-released white-labelled blind box series, where a collector can draw from and unlock sealed packages of exclusive items, curated by tastemakers across the arts, music, & entertainment sectors. The platform offers a commission structure that incentivizes independent contributors to produce bespoke blind box collections that feature top-tier talent and emerging artists and designers from around the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blind Boxes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blind Boxes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

