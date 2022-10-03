BLink (BLINK) Price Hits $0.0017

BLink (BLINK) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One BLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a market capitalization of $315,890.25 and $26.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BLink has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.

BLink Profile

BLink is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. BLink’s official message board is winkfoundation.medium.com. BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org.

BLink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

