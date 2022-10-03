BlitzPick Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,043.00 (XBP)

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, BlitzPick has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. BlitzPick has a total market capitalization of $118,798.76 and $1,043.00 worth of BlitzPick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlitzPick coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015839 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlitzPick Coin Profile

BlitzPick (XBP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. BlitzPick’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. BlitzPick’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlitzPick is https://reddit.com/r/BlitzPredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlitzPick

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlitzPick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

