Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQGet Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.
  • On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.
  • On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.
  • On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.
  • On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.
  • On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.
  • On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.
  • On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

Block Trading Down 1.6 %

SQ opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33.

Block (NYSE:SQGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Block (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.