Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Alyssa Henry Sells 30,769 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,715,371.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428,058 shares in the company, valued at $23,864,233.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Block alerts:

On Wednesday, September 21st, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $1,871,370.58.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $2,041,523.15.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total value of $2,024,292.51.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $2,218,137.21.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $2,559,980.80.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.18, for a total value of $2,651,672.42.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total value of $2,519,365.72.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.47, for a total value of $2,106,821.90.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $2,192,670.20.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,914,509.40.

Block Trading Down 1.6 %

SQ opened at $54.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.43 and a beta of 2.45. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.90 and a 12 month high of $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average of $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 200.0% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Block from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Block from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Block from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.