BLOCKMAX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,129.00 (OCB)

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. BLOCKMAX has a market cap of $1.57 million and $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLOCKMAX coin can currently be bought for $0.0261 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKMAX has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BLOCKMAX launched on August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. BLOCKMAX’s official website is blockmax.io. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmax (OCB) aims to offer OCB Blockchain wallet and asset management tools. OCB Blockchain wallet will provide users with many current features with many utilities for quick transaction and payment purposes.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKMAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKMAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

