Blockzero Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $400,573.62 (XIO)

Blockzero Labs (XIO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Blockzero Labs has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Blockzero Labs has a total market capitalization of $400,573.62 and approximately $2,432.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005107 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,603.66 or 1.00115888 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004746 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00054198 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00064595 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00079460 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Coin Profile

Blockzero Labs is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockzero Labs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockzero Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockzero Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

