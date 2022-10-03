Blossom Wealth Management Has $265,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

COST stock opened at $472.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

