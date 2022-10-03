Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 152 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 34.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 292 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,440,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in American Express by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,199,937,000 after buying an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in American Express by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,504,375,000 after buying an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after buying an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after buying an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AXP opened at $134.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $134.12 and a 52 week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.33%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

