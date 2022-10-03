Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Reaches Market Cap of $49,553.35

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market cap of $49,553.35 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005550 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bolivarcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 17,804,069 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolis.info. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. Bolicoin is a virtual currency from Venezuela created by Satoshisimon Bolivarmoto. The philosophy of Bolivarcoin is to follow the ideals set by others altcoins and adapt it and make it more friendly for it users by creating a social media campaign to inform about its benefits and uses.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bolivarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

