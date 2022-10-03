boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given New GBX 38 Price Target at Societe Generale

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Societe Generale from GBX 43 ($0.52) to GBX 38 ($0.46) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of boohoo group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 45 ($0.54) to GBX 37 ($0.45) in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of boohoo group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.21. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $58.05.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.