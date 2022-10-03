Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,013,778,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Booking by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 181,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,486,000 after purchasing an additional 138,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Booking by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,641.87 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,911.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,022.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

