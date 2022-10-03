Boston Beer’s (SAM) Sell Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $251.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $337.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $350.69.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:SAM opened at $323.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.01 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $556.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.98). Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $616.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,051.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.92, for a total value of $161,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,051.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $18,690,000. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

