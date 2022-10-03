Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after acquiring an additional 637,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IWM stock opened at $164.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

