Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 289.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,861,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,699,000 after purchasing an additional 162,570 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,490,000 after purchasing an additional 385,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,319,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $328.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $368.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

