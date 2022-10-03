Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 169 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 127,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after buying an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 603.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

VSS opened at $92.81 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $140.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.87.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

