Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Buys 2,519 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after acquiring an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $83.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.66.

