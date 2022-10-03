Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth $6,539,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF during the first quarter worth $862,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IMCB opened at $53.88 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22.

