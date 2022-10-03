Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,412,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 333,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,578,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.14.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

