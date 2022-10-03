Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,500 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,055 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after purchasing an additional 761,413 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $164.92 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.68 and its 200 day moving average is $185.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

