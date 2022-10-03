Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $3.10 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 83,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $55.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

