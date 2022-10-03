Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after acquiring an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

