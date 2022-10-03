Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,102 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,516,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,932 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $135.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $135.72 and a one year high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

