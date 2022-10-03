Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $220,000.

RWO opened at $38.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.38. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

