Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $652,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 63,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.20. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $54.82.

