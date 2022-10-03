Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $8.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $210.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also

