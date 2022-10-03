Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Makes New $357,000 Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,528 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.10.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

