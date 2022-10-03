Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after purchasing an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,383,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,972,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,946,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,545,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 108.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,292,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,354 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $18.69 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

