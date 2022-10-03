Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,809,000 after buying an additional 1,027,669 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,862,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,661,000 after purchasing an additional 225,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,592,000 after purchasing an additional 42,702 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,362,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,662,000 after purchasing an additional 34,545 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $143.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

