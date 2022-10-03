Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 2,741 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,543,788 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.3% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,005,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

