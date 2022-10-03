Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 281 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 28.5% in the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.7% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $284.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.69 and a twelve month high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

