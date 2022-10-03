Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes $757,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $213.19 and a 1 year high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.68 and a 200-day moving average of $246.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

