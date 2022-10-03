Bread Price Reaches $0.0128 (BRD)

Bread (BRD) traded up 40.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Bread has traded 74.6% higher against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $519.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bread coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.72 or 1.00008234 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006868 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00052329 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064769 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00079008 BTC.

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bread is BRD.com .

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

