British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 116.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 337.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 203.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

