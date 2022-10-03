British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. British American Tobacco has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $47.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco Company Profile
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on British American Tobacco (BTI)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.