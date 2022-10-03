British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $33.62 and a 52-week high of $47.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

British American Tobacco Profile

A number of research firms have commented on BTI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.