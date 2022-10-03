Brokerages Set Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Target Price at $102.50

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Air Worldwide

In other news, CEO John W. Dietrich sold 39,463 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $3,320,022.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,524.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atlas Air Worldwide Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 40.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $8,139,000. Summit Global Investments grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 79.3% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 98.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $95.57 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $58.70 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.06. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Articles

