Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Target Price at $626.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $626.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Auto Trader Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83.

Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.06%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

