Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $164.22

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.22.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $115.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.32. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $82.49 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

