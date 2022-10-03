Brokerages Set Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Price Target at $32.23

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 3.06. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $11.47 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.74.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 28.46% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $82,385.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 354,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,148,690.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $219,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 493,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,765,241.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,661 shares of company stock worth $1,555,641 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,745 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,878,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,989,000 after purchasing an additional 37,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,211,000 after purchasing an additional 734,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,637,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,021,000 after purchasing an additional 105,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

