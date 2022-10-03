Brokerages Set Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Target Price at $915.00

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $915.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BTVCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. Britvic has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.51.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

