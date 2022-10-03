Brokerages Set Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) PT at $26.50

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €29.00 ($29.59) to €26.00 ($26.53) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cheuvreux cut Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bureau Veritas from €27.50 ($28.06) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Bureau Veritas from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bureau Veritas to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

BVRDF opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $34.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

