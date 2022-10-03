Brokerages Set Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Price Target at $114.25

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Globe Life Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $99.70 on Wednesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $80,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 66,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,924,008. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,899 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,100,000 after purchasing an additional 90,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,546,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,073,000 after purchasing an additional 71,366 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

