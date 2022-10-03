Brokerages Set Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Price Target at GBX 347.29

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 347.29 ($4.20).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRI. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Grainger from GBX 390 ($4.71) to GBX 345 ($4.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.05) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 290 ($3.50) to GBX 272 ($3.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

GRI stock opened at GBX 229.40 ($2.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 272.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 286.51. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 216.80 ($2.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 324 ($3.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,092.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 5.19.

In other news, insider Rob Wilkinson bought 23,288 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.63) per share, with a total value of £50,767.84 ($61,343.45). Also, insider Helen Gordon bought 114 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £297.54 ($359.52).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, owns, operates, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

