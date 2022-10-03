Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Price Target at $162.00

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAKSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 275 ($3.32) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 165 ($1.99) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 215 ($2.60) to GBX 198 ($2.39) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 145 ($1.75) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.42. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.