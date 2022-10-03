Brokerages Set mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) Target Price at C$6.75

Shares of mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDF shares. Laurentian reduced their price objective on mdf commerce from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Scotiabank set a C$3.00 price target on mdf commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$2.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$96.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.94. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of C$1.51 and a twelve month high of C$6.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47.

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include strategic sourcing, ecommerce, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplace.

