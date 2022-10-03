Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) PT at $196.97

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $196.97.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.94. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $146.39 and a 12-month high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 16,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 70,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.