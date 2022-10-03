Brokerages Set Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Target Price at $1,239.71

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,239.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from 2,500.00 to 2,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Toyota Motor has a 52-week low of $130.07 and a 52-week high of $213.74. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 16.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.7% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Toyota Motor by 75.0% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Toyota Motor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

