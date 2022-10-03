BSC Station Price Tops $0.0125 on Top Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (BSCS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. BSC Station has a total market capitalization of $5.29 million and $525,261.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BSC Station has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BSC Station Coin Profile

BSC Station’s genesis date was April 18th, 2021. BSC Station’s total supply is 420,389,685 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation and its Facebook page is accessible here. BSC Station’s official website is bscstation.org.

BSC Station Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSC Station (BSCS) aims to build a Full-Stack DEFI with NFT Auction on the Binance Smart Chain. It will become economy infrastructure for DeFi and NFT powered by Binance Smart Chain. The Infrastructure for DeFi & NFT Powered by BSC.BSCS operates on top of existing blockchains Binance Smart Chain that is designed to offer maximum value to consumers and institutions. Binance Smart Chain has solved the problem of infrastructure in the context of BSCS’s product, and that BSCS represents the ideal use case to leverage the technologies offered by its platform.”

