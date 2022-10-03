BSClaunch (BSL) Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges

BSClaunch (BSL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. BSClaunch has a total market cap of $13,603.69 and $26.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch (BSL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2021. BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BSClaunch

According to CryptoCompare, “BankSocial™ is a Decentralized Financed (“DeFi”) peer-to-peer lending platform built on Ethereum. Initially, members will be encouraged to hold $BSOCIAL crypto by redistribution of all token sales. Its vision is to build a proprietary BLOCKSCORE™ social credit scoring system and social consensus lending pool, built with the security of smart contracts, to provide asset-backed lending to the world. The BankSocial ($BSL) token is the backbone of the BankSocial ecosystem.It started out as an ERC-20 token and since then has expanded to the Binance Smart Chain network (non-bridged). Telegram | Reddit | Github | LinkedIn | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

