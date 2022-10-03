Bunicorn (BUNI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49,588.02

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bunicorn has a market cap of $49,588.02 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008696 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010801 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Bunicorn
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,647 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bunicorn Coin Trading
