Bunicorn (BUNI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49,588.02

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Bunicorn has a market cap of $49,588.02 and approximately $3,374.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bunicorn

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 18,106,647 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.